911 Audio From Fatal Cyclist Hit-And-Run, Chaos As Apple Watch Calls For Help

There was a lot of commotion in the moments after the Las Vegas cyclist was intentionally struck and killed ... panic you can hear play out on the 911 call, made by the man's Apple Watch.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, you can hear 64-year-old Andreas Probst's watch letting the 911 operator know he suffered a hard fall and was unresponsive.

What's more terrifying is the growing panic and chaos that can be heard in the background during the call, the retired police chief was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

That wasn't the only call from that day, however -- remember, cops believe the 2 suspects also hit another cyclist about half an hour before Probst. In that 911 call, you can hear the 72-year-old man tell dispatch the attack was intentional ... saying he could've been killed.

As we reported, 18-year-old Jesus Ayala, who was 17 at the time of the incidents, is now facing 18 counts, including murder ... this after cops say he was the one behind the wheel when Probst was killed.

Footage from the Probst incident was filmed by 16-year-old Jzamir Keys, and it sparked serious outrage after going viral. Officers had a hard time tracking down Keys a month after Probst's death, but he was eventually located and taken into custody, too.

Officials say Keys was behind the wheel during the non-fatal hit-and-run with the separate cyclist earlier in the day.