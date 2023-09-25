Alicia Keys Files 'Alicia Teas' Trademark Application For Line Of Teas

Alicia Keys is dipping her toes in the beverage game, but not booze ... the singer filed a trademark for her own lines of teas, and it seems to be inspired by a gift from Swizz Beatz.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Alicia's company, AK Worldwide, filed to lock up rights to the name, "Alicia Teas" for a line of teas -- an obvious pun on her own name that fits perfectly in the world of drinks.

And, here's the funny part -- it all seems based on a gift from her boo!

Swizz pulled out all the stops for AK's birthday in 2020, gifting Alicia her own personal line of teas ... something folks rarely get to unwrap on their big day.