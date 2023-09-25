Ex-WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Says OnlyFans Modeling Led To 'Life-Changing' Money

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose says she's raking in the dough outside the squared circle... telling TMZ Sports she's super grateful for those supporting her "lucrative" OnlyFans career.

Rose -- real name Amanda Saccomanno -- was famously booted from Vince McMahon's org. back in 2022 after racy images from her former subscription site were leaked on social media.

But instead of letting the scandal take the wind out of her sails, Amanda has since gone full-send with her sexy content ... and when we spoke to her this week about her adult modeling career, she was over the moon about how successful her new venture has been.

"It's been amazing," Amanda said. "Financially, I have been doing really well. And honestly, personally and mentally, I've been doing amazing. I have so much more time to spend with my family and just get involved in more things that I never thought I'd get involved in."

Amanda said she appreciates the opportunity she had with WWE and thanks the promotion for everything it's done for her career ... but wants her fellow wrestlers to know it's not the "end all, be all."

As for O.F., Amanda loves how she's able to document all parts of her life and interact with her biggest followers ... and, of course, the money.

In fact, she tells us she's helping out her family with her income as they relocate their family business.

"It's been kind of life-changing, I must say ... I'm really blessed, but I will say that I have a lot of financial freedom right now which is really amazing. That's why I'm so grateful that I'm able to help my family right now and kind of rejuvenate their business they got going on, and just continue with my future."

"So, it's been pretty lucrative, not gonna lie."