Shirtless Man in Golf Cart Leads Los Angeles Cops On Slow-Speed Pursuit

Play video content RMG News

A shirtless man in L.A. led cops on what has to be one of the slowest and most bizarre chases ever -- going way under the speed limit in a golf cart ... with a dog in his lap!

The slow-speed pursuit went down Sunday night -- the driver, reaching top speeds of 19 MPH, had allegedly stolen the vehicle from a nearby shopping center, which is when the "chase" began in earnest.

With as many as 4 LAPD cruisers in tow ... the driver was topless and barefoot with a pup chilling in his lap.

After multiple failed spike strip attempts by officers, he drove the cart into a parking lot and hopped out with the dog in his arm ... running around a semi-truck that was unloading.