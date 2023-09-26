Zak Bagans Invites Adele for Free VIP Haunted Museum Tour and Séance

Adele expressed curiosity this weekend about Zak Bagans' haunted museum in the desert -- and the guy heard her loud and clear, 'cause he wants her to swing by for a scream or two ... on the house!

The "Ghost Adventures" star, who's famously obsessed with all things paranormal, caught wind of Adele talking to audience members about his Vegas-area Haunted Museum during one of her recent residency shows ... and he's thrilled about her curiosity.

CLASSIC response by @Adele when she hears about The Haunted Museum while performing in Vegas this weekend… pic.twitter.com/Fx2PqsVBj8 — Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum (@hauntedmuseum) September 24, 2023 @hauntedmuseum

ICYMI ... Adele was chatting up a guest at her concert, asking what they like to do in Sin City, and sounded awfully interested when they mentioned ZB's spooky tourist attraction.

Zak's museum features a crazy big collection of artifacts that are purported to be haunted. There's also a lot of grim history with the building itself, and the museum's been the subject of one of his shows.

Anyway, Zak tells TMZ he's personally inviting Adele to come to his establishment for a free VIP tour -- and, not just that, she can take him up on a personal séance too if she's so inclined.

He says he'd be willing to get well-known psychic/medium Patti Negri to lead it -- as PN is well-versed in this field.

Now, as kooky as that sounds ... Adele has actually dealt with personal tragedy in recent years -- including the death of her estranged father in 2021 and the recent passing of her BFF's mother. Presumably, she could try to contact these individuals ... if not others.

Whether she wants that or not, Zak's offer is out there now. And, she's practically right next door -- so why not take him up on it?