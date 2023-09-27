Guess Who This 3-Year-Old Turned Into!

Before this little princess in purple turned into a singer and actress, she was just making her bday wishes ... blowing out her candles and becoming a young star while growing up in Pasadena, California.

She's currently 30 years old; however, she's been workin' in Hollywood since she was just a youngster ... you may recognize her as playing Celeste Burnette alongside Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men", and she was also a member of the girl group, The Stunners, with Hayley Kiyoko.