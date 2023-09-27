Ohio H.S. Football Coach Resigns After Team Uses 'Nazi' Play Call

A high school football coach in Ohio has resigned this week ... after officials say he and his team used the word "Nazi" as a play call during their game last Friday night.

The inappropriate language happened during the first half of Brooklyn High School's game against Beachwood High School in Beachwood -- a Cleveland suburb that's predominantly Jewish.

During the first 30 minutes of the game, Brooklyn Hurricanes head coach Tim McFarland and his players were accused of yelling out "Nazi" over and over again. According to Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis, at halftime, Beachwood H.S. threatened to pull its players from the field if Brooklyn didn't stop using the term.

"Brooklyn's coach acknowledged using this word as the play call, apologized, and agreed to change it when the teams returned for the second half," Hardis said.

However, Hardis said while the word was apparently not used during the second half of the contest, a racial slur was still said "freely throughout the night" by Brooklyn players.

On Monday, McFarland -- who became Brooklyn's HC two years ago -- resigned over it all.

Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris said the coach was remorseful for his and his team's actions ... writing in a statement, "McFarland expresses his deepest regret about the matter, and offers his sincerest apologies to the Beachwood and Brooklyn School Communities."

"The Brooklyn City Schools echoes this regret, and apology as well. As stated, this hurtful and harmful speech will not be tolerated, in any form, by Brooklyn City Schools leadership."