Hollywood's Biggest Stars Pile Into Paris Restaurant

Hollywood Bigwigs Touch Down In Paris For Fashion Week ... Kardashian, Tatum, Rock, Etc.

9/30/2023 7:45 AM PT
Celebrities Leaving Costes During Paris Fashion Week
Backgrid

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars flew into Paris for Fashion Week ... and they all ended up having a fancy dinner together with Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock and Channing Tatum at the center of it.

The celebrity-studded meal took place inside a gourmet restaurant/bar at the five-star Costes Hotel in the French capital.

Emily Ratajkowski and Chris Rock
Backgrid

Other bold-faced names in attendance included Emily Ratajkowski, Natasha Poly, Joel Edgerton, Zoe Kravitz, Jared Leto, Kris Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Wilde, Venus Williams, Shanina Shaik, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell.

zoe kravitz and channing tatum
Backgrid

We're told Kravitz and Tatum were seen hanging out with Shayk, and then leaving arm and arm from the hotel in the early morning hours.

corey gamble kris jenner kim kardashian david beckham
Getty

Before their succulent supper, most of the VIP crew watched Victoria Beckham's fashion show featuring her spring/summer 2024 womenswear collection.

olivia wilde
Backgrid

Seated in the front row were Beckham's family, best friend Eva Longoria and "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

