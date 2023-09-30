Hollywood's Biggest Stars Pile Into Paris Restaurant

Touch Down In Paris For Fashion Week ...

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars flew into Paris for Fashion Week ... and they all ended up having a fancy dinner together with Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock and Channing Tatum at the center of it.

The celebrity-studded meal took place inside a gourmet restaurant/bar at the five-star Costes Hotel in the French capital.

Other bold-faced names in attendance included Emily Ratajkowski, Natasha Poly, Joel Edgerton, Zoe Kravitz, Jared Leto, Kris Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Wilde, Venus Williams, Shanina Shaik, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell.

We're told Kravitz and Tatum were seen hanging out with Shayk, and then leaving arm and arm from the hotel in the early morning hours.

Before their succulent supper, most of the VIP crew watched Victoria Beckham's fashion show featuring her spring/summer 2024 womenswear collection.