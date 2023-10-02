Kevin Porter Jr. No Longer With Houston Rockets After Arrest, GM Says

Kevin Porter Jr. has been instructed to stay away from the Houston Rockets following his recent domestic violence arrest ... and his future with the team appears to be in jeopardy.

Rockets GM Rafael Stone shared an update on the 23-year-old's status during Houston's media day on Monday ... calling the allegations made against the hooper "deeply troubling."

"Going back a few weeks, as soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be part of the Houston Rockets," Stone continued. "They understood and he has not been with the team or around the team or had any interaction with the team since that time and will not be at media day today or in training camp."

As we previously reported, KPJ is accused of attacking his girlfriend at an NYC hotel on September 11, leaving her bloodied and with a laceration above her eye.

Initial reports also stated Porter Jr. left the woman with a cracked neck vertebra... but sources later refuted the NBAer was responsible for the injury.

Stone wouldn't comment on whether KPJ would ever suit up for the Rockets again ... citing the league's collective bargaining agreement and domestic violence policy.

Porter Jr. signed a four-year, $85 million deal with Houston prior to last season ... averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds and nearly 6 assists for the Rockets in 2022-23.

Now, the Rockets will gear up for the 2023-24 campaign without one of its key players.