Malika Andrews Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged ESPN Talent Harasser

Malika Andrews says a man has been terrorizing her and other ESPN on-air talent -- including Stephen A. Smith -- and things apparently got so scary ... she filed for a restraining order against the guy last week.

Andrews claims in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Ahmed Abubakar, a 41-year-old New Jersey resident, is the guy who has made her and some of her colleagues' lives a living hell for much of the past year.

She says Abubakar initially began messaging her on X in Sept. 2022 ... and while it at first seemed like actions from just an overzealous fan -- it turned into threatening and harassing behavior quickly.

She says it all grew even more disturbing when he somehow got a hold of her unlisted phone number over the summer and called her numerous times.

What's worse ... she claims Abubakar acted similarly toward Smith and "First Take" host Molly Qerim.

In fact, Andrews says Abukbakar was actually arrested in August for allegedly showing up to Qerim's Connecticut home unannounced.

In her temporary restraining order request, she also noted Abubakar had recently traveled to ESPN's Los Angeles facility looking to make contact with her, Smith and Qerim ... causing her to fear for her safety.

She asked a judge to order Abubakar to stay at least 100 yards away from her and others, including Smith and her fiance, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin ... and hours after her filing, the TRO was granted.