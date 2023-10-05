Pat Fitzgerald Files $130 Million Lawsuit Against Northwestern

Pat Fitzgerald is not going down without a fight -- the fired Northwestern football coach just filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school ... and he's seeking at least $130 million.

48-year-old Fitzgerald was suspended and later booted from his alma mater amid allegations of hazing within the program back in July ... after an investigation determined the longtime coach did not know of any wrongdoing, but could have made an effort to find out about what was happening.

Fast forward to Thursday ... PF's attorneys are ripping the school's decision to fire their client after 17 seasons.

"If there was ever a coach at Northwestern University who should have not been terminated, it's Coach Fitzgerald," Dan Webb said in a press conference announcing the "major" lawsuit.

Webb said N.U. wrongfully and illegally sacked Fitzgerald "without any legitimate or rational reason whatsoever."

Webb added the lawsuit includes claims of breach of contract on two occasions and defamation.

The attorney added the school should cough up the massive amount of money for the economic damages Fitzgerald suffered ... as well as an additional chunk of change for punitive damages, future loss of income and infliction of emotional distress.