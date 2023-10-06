Magic Johnson Rips Commanders After Bears Loss ... 'No Intensity Or Fire'

Magic Johnson's newest purchase is leaving him quite unhappy -- at least, that was the case on Thursday night -- 'cause after the Commanders got dusted by the Bears, he laid into them on his X page.

The Lakers legend -- who helped Josh Harris purchase the Washington Football Team for $6 billion earlier this summer -- sounded off just minutes after his new squad lost 40-20 ... making it clear he's looking for more from his guys going forward.

"Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire," he said bluntly.

The Commanders did look lifeless during the game's first 30 minutes ... allowing Chicago stars Justin Fields and D.J. Moore to run wild all over them in the first half.

And, while they did fight back a bit to make things somewhat interesting in the second half, they still lost by 20 -- something Magic's obviously fuming over.

"We didn't compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime," said Magic, who watched the game from a FedExField luxury box Thursday night. "It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20."

Ryan Fitzpatrick gets Magic Johnson to sign a Lakers jersey he's wearing... then unloads a duffle bag with a basketball, hat, and pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ly2zsNo0E7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 5, 2023 @cjzero

The night at least wasn't all sadness for Magic ... he got to enjoy some pregame giggles with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" crew, signing a bunch of gear for superfan Ryan Fitzpatrick on the pregame show.