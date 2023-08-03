Magic Johnson Sends It On Jet Ski Off Coast Of Greece, 'No Greater Thrill!'

Play video content

Magic Johnson's having the time of his life on his annual summer yacht vacation, gassing up the jet ski and hitting the beautiful Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece ... and boy, was he flyin'!

The NBA legend made his name on land, but turned into a bit of a water sports athlete on Thursday ... posting video -- wearing a life jacket (safety first) -- ripping around on a white and black jet ski.

You can see Johnson was all smiles as he sent it, full throttle, amidst the gorgeous scenery.

"I got my jet ski on for a few hours this morning in Myrtos Bay on Kefalonia Island, Greece," the 63-year-old said.

"There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece."

Johnson also surprised his wife, Cookie, and her friends with a photo shoot ... with the famous Flying Dresses Santorini.

"My wife Cookie looks absolutely STUNNING in her gold flying dress!" Johnson said.

Last month, Magic and his wife of nearly 32 years welcomed good friends Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Mathis, among others, on their 292-foot yacht.