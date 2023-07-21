Magic Johnson Open To Changing Commanders Moniker After Buying Team

Magic Johnson's officially the new owner of the Washington Commanders ... and one of his first orders of business might very well be to change the team's name.

The NBA legend -- who was part of a group led by Josh Harris that formally purchased D.C.'s NFL franchise for $6.05 billion this week -- left the door open for a moniker switch when he was asked about the possibility during a sit-down interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin this week.

"Everything is on the table, right?" Johnson said. "Especially after this year. We'll see where we are with the name."

The NFL’s Washington Commanders has been sold to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris and a group that includes NBA legend @MagicJohnson. @CraigMelvin sat down for an exclusive interview with Johnson to talk about ushering in a new era for the team. pic.twitter.com/Y3NvWjU9j9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 21, 2023 @TODAYshow

Washington initially changed its longtime moniker back in 2020 ... after Native American groups and others found it offensive. They swapped to the "Washington Football Team" for two seasons ... before eventually landing on the Washington Commanders in 2022.

But, the new name hasn't been loved by many fans ... and the accompanying uniforms and logos haven't been all that inspiring for the fanbase either.

Johnson, though, made it clear he, Harris and the rest of the new owners have yet to make a decision either way.

"I can't say that right now," he said.