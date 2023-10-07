Celebs Hit Halloween Horror Nights Scary Fun Photos!

Have no fear, Halloween Horror Nights is here! With Halloween quickly approaching, even the celebs are feening for some fright at night, and that's why they're hitting up Universal Studios with the expectation of getting spooked TF out!!!

As you may be aware, the L.A. theme park doors have creaked open at Halloween Horror Nights, and the stars have stepped right up ... ready for thrills, chills and freaky haunted mazes!

To kick off the A-list name-drops ... Demi Lovato and Travis Barker hit the mazes running -- but not without first snapping a spooky selfie with some scary-lookin' peeps!

JoJo Siwa also came through with a double thumbs-up, while the creepy characters took over the (dance) floor, upstaging her giddiness with their fake blood and violent props!

And, Siwa wasn't the "only fan" in attendance at the iconic attraction ... Bella Thorne stood by for a spirited snap and let the dressed-up folks commit to their bit (being as in-your-face as humanly possible ... without touching the attendees of course!)

Hollywood is getting lit up at Horror Nights, and there continues to be an influx of celeb visitors ... Amber Rose, Charli D'Amelio, Kenan Thompson and Alesso have all been unmasked and entertained with some friendly frights.