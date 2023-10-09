Travis Etienne Reveals He Screwed His Fantasy Team Over With Big Performance

Good news, bad news for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne -- The good?? He played out of his mind on Sunday. The bad?? He was going up against himself in fantasy football.

The 24-year-old former Clemson star was all over the field against the Buffalo Bills, finishing with 136 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in the win.

In fantasy football terms, that’s a helluva day -- earning 37.4 points, and pleasing any team owner who had him in their lineup.

The only problem for Travis -- he was racking up points for his opponent ... so there's a good chance the only win he's getting this week is the one with the Jags.

By the way, NFL players are permitted to partake in fantasy football ... as long as the potential earnings don’t exceed $250.