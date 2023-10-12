Teresa Giudice and Daughters Stand Behind SHEIN Fashion Partnership

Teresa Giudice and her kids are getting an earful from unhappy campers after announcing a family partnership with a fast fashion company -- but they're standing their ground.

A rep for Teresa and three of her daughters -- Gia, Milania and Audriana -- tell TMZ ... the Giudices are not backing down from their just-launched SHEINXGiudiceGirls collection, which features a ton of different articles of clothing/accessories the family's curated.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They're only addressing this due to the mounting backlash they've received over the past couple days -- with fans and haters alike flooding their comment section with virtual eyebrow raises, and openly asking how they could possibly link with SHEIN.

If you're unaware, SHEIN is one of these new zippy clothing brands that Gen Z absolutely loves ... thanks to their trendy styles, very low prices, wide digital presence and online accessibility. Despite praise, there have also been ugly allegations.

Among the most prolific are claims SHEIN exploits factory workers overseas ... there have even been probes into its business practices -- not to mention a lot of alleged images and videos purporting to show awful conditions folks are subjected to while creating the clothing.

There's that ... and there are also accusations SHEIN has ripped off lesser-known designers -- all stuff the company has denied since it launched back in 2008.

Still, that hasn't stopped people from crapping on Teresa and her girls ... but they're turning the other cheek here.

Their rep says, "The SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection follows a long list of celebrities and public figures to partner with the brand. We acknowledge the concerns expressed about our partnership and met with the SHEIN team prior to working together. We 100% believe in ethical practices in all capacities and in doing our due diligence have not seen any substantive evidence definitively showing unethical practices."

The Giudice rep adds, "This size-inclusive collection was made to amplify the voices and creativity of young women and to encourage entrepreneurship at any age. The responses thus far have been overwhelmingly positive and uplifting."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.