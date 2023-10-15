David Arquette -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

David Arquette's looks over the years may just make you SCREAM!

Here is a 25-year-old version of the charming actor in his iconic cop uniform ... playing Dewey Riley in the slasher franchise film "Scream" back in 1996 (left). This was the first of five films in which he portrayed the handsome Woodsboro police officer.

And, nearly three decades later, the now 52-year-old father of three recently hit the streets of Hollywood -- all smiles, hair slicked back and reppin' his favorite character, Bozo The Clown (right).

His Dewey days may be over, but he sure would kill it as a clown!

The question is ...