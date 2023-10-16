Holocaust Survivor Living in Israel Says Hamas Repeating Nazi Atrocities

Play video content TMZ.com

A Jewish woman who survived the Holocaust -- and is currently living in Israel -- is getting terrible flashbacks amid the attacks by Hamas ... a group she calls "inhuman," and horrifyingly reminiscent of the Nazis of her childhood.

90-year-old Lucy Lipiner joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," along with her daughter, Rena Lipiner Katz ... and said she can't even begin to comprehend why Jewish people have been persecuted so frequently for centuries now.

Lucy arrived in NYC from Poland in 1949 when she was 16 years old, having survived the horrors of the Holocaust ... and she lived in the Big Apple up until last month when she moved to Israel to join her daughter and other family members.

Despite the destruction and horror of the Hamas attack of October 7 -- and the subsequent rocket volleys between Israel and Gaza -- Rena tells us why she and her mom are staying put.

