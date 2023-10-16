Jake Paul Returning To Boxing Ring On December 15, Opponent Unknown

Jake Paul is climbing back into the squared circle in less than two months ... we just don't know who The Problem Child is fighting!

26-year-old Paul, who last fought Nate Diaz in August, is preparing to lace up the boxing gloves once again for his next professional bout in mid-December.

"8 fights in the boxing game and I'm already its biggest name. I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started," Paul said while announcing his return.

"My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Jake's opponent is not yet known.

Of course, JP beat Nate by unanimous decision ... bringing his record to 7-1. His lone loss was by split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

Paul has made it clear he wants to rematch Fury ... but Tommy just fought KSI on Saturday, and although he didn't take much damage (neither did JJ), it'd be tough to imagine him turning around in 60 days.