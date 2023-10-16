'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Arrested For Domestic Battery

Sam Underwood, famous for starring in "Fear the Walking Dead," ended up in LAPD custody after he allegedly roughed up a woman.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... cops responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in a Los Angeles-area apartment around 2:30 AM on Oct. 7 and when police arrived, they were told Sam and a woman had gotten into a heated argument that got physical.

Cops tell us the woman had visible marks on her body and Sam was arrested for felony domestic battery. We're told the actor was hauled off to jail, where he was booked and released after spending close to 10 hours in custody.

It's unclear what his relationship is with the alleged victim. Sam's case, we're told, will now be submitted to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

As for the woman, cops say, although she had marks, she did NOT require medical attention.