Fat Joe Plugs Jay-Z's Casino, Believes Jada Pinkett's Tupac Shakur Stories

Play video content TMZ.com

Fat Joe is full of optimism these days ... he's confident Jay-Z's new casino endeavor will boost NYC's economy, and he also doesn't think Jada Pinkett Smith's been spinning tall tales about Tupac.

We caught up with Don Cartagena out in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of NYC, not too far from where Jay's got grand plans to open Manhattan's first casino.

Joe and Angela Rye were busy pumping up Roc Nation and Caesars Palace's bid to build a gaming palace smack dab in Times Square.

Joe thinks once the gambling hub is built and established, it'll attract everyone from around the world and potentially create thousands of jobs for NYC residents -- so, there's potential for a true win-win?

Jay's serious about the casino's construction -- he even wrote an open letter to his city with his list of reasons why he should be the one to see the project through.

Critics of the casino say the new monument will attract even newer crime and congestion but Joe argues that ownership is the only way to truly liberate the people.

Play video content TMZ.com

Speaking of liberation, Joe is giving his full support to Jada's "Worthy" book, in spite of all the backlash over her fractured marriage with Will Smith.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.