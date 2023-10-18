Celebrities Get In On '90s AI Yearbook Trend

It's been looking like a completely different decade on social media lately, as users have flocked to throw themselves right back into the '90s ... and celebs are no exception.

Of course, we're talking about the Epik App -- which uses artificial intelligence to throw people's faces into a collection of stock image yearbook photos that are drenched with late 20th-century styles that reflect what high schoolers might've been wearing some 30-odd years ago.

This trend is all the rage right now ... and you better believe Hollywood is getting in on it too -- with some of the most recognizable faces getting cut and pasted into the past.

Some other standouts ... Arnold Schwarzenegger's "yearbook" pic is definitely a head-turner, seeing how AI has morphed into something totally unrecognizable -- in a good way!