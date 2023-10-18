Miami Dentist Fired for Ripping Down Posters of Missing Israelis

Play video content

A dentist in Miami is out of a job after he was spotted ripping down posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas ... learning the definition of f*** around and find out.

A viral video from earlier this week shows two men removing missing people posters put up in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Internet sleuths were quick on the case, identifying one of the men ripping them down in the footage as dentist Ahmed ElKoussa.

The guy's employer, CG Smile, caught wind of the video and took action ... firing him.

ElKoussa's former dental practice says ... "We are very sad to see this situation upon waking up. Our office CG Smile is not in favor of any of the actions taken by De. ElKoussa. We do not support terrorist groups, actions or supporters. He has been removed from our staff, all of our social media pages and groups."