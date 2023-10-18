Yung Joc Wouldn't Take $250k to Play at LGBTQ+ Show, Fears Men's 'Lustful Eyes'

Play video content VladTV

Everyone has their price, and Yung Joc is being blunt about his ... saying he wouldn't perform for the LGBTQ+ community for even a quarter of a million dollars!!!

The rapper recently did an interview for VladTV, addressing something Boosie confessed to not too long ago -- namely, turning down $250k for a show at an event that was exclusively for the LGBT crowd.

That, in and of itself, isn't all that surprising ... Boosie's always worn his homophobia on his sleeve -- and Joc is echoing that sentiment.

He says he, too, would refuse that payment if it meant he had to get onstage in front of gay men, specifically. You gotta watch how he says it, though ... Joc admits being extremely uncomfortable with men gawking at him with "lustful eyes" as he raps lyrics to his hit, "It's Goin' Down."

Joc stresses just how much $250k is ... and how big it is to get paid that much cash in one sitting -- and he does this to stress just how strongly he feels about this issue. As he says, he doesn't seem to want to associate himself with that "lifestyle" on principle.