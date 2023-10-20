Bravo Sued by Man Who Says Network Fueled 'Housewives' with Booze, Led to Assault

Bravo allowed its "Real Housewives" stars to get way out of control -- fueling them with booze and a party environment -- which allegedly led to a man hired as a butler to be sexually abused ... according to a lawsuit he's brought against the network.

The guy, Marco Vega, says he was hired on during season 2 of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" as a butler at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts the cast visited in September 2021. Vega says the women were drinking heavily -- shots of bourbon and cocktails included.

He says at one point, a woman came out to perform a strip tease for the housewives, and once that stopped, show producers told him to, "go over and get the women dancing!"

In Vega's lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he claims during the dancing, Phaedra Parks slapped him on the butt and Brandi Glanville ran over to him, pulled him over to her by the back of his shirt and ripped it off ... exposing his bare chest.

Vega says Glanville yelled, "Earn your money, Marco. Take your shirt off. Do something!"

Vega says after the wild party, he returned to his hotel -- and filled his wife in on the night. Vega claims she was very upset, and the whole thing has caused him some serious marital issues.

Marco's suing Bravo because he says the network has a pattern of encouraging the housewives to engage in sexually inappropriate behavior. He's not suing Brandi or Phaedra.