Kim Zolciak Not Being Considered for 'RHOA' Return Amid Divorce From Kroy Biermann

'Real Housewives' fans have been wondering if Kim Zolciak will make her return to the series as her divorce from Kroy Biermann heats up ... but we know she ain't even in the running.

Sources connected to 'RHOA' tell TMZ ... producers aren't considering her for a season 16 return, despite lots of speculation amid her messy public split.

We're told Kim isn't chatting with producers about coming back, either. Kim made a guest appearance on the show last season, but sources say that was a one-off.

We're told it's nothing personal toward Kim ... the show is looking to refresh the long-running series with new faces, and producers aren't looking at past housewives to fill the space.

Kim certainly has a gripping storyline -- the divorce is filled with rancor, and their Georgia home is in pre-foreclosure yet again ... this after Kroy said he sold off his own belongings and claims they're "financially destitute, largely related to Kim's love for online gambling."