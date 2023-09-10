Kim Zolciak Says Marriage to Kroy Biermann is Alive Despite Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak seems to be in full-blown denial -- or else Kroy has had a radical change of heart -- because she's talking like her marriage is still a work in progress, despite the fact her husband has filed for divorce and wants to sell the family home.

Kim posted, "I'm living here not going anywhere! Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."

Thing is ... Kroy Biermann has not only filed for divorce ... he wants the kids. He's accused her of sinking the family into a deep financial hole, in part because of her gambling.

Kry has been trying to get Kim to sign off on selling the family home ... giving they have an IRS debt of more than a mil, and lawsuits totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid personal debts, including a $150,000 SAKS bill.

Kroy's lawyers have told TMZ the divorce is still on, but Kim seems to think it's all salvageable.