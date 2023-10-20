Celebrity Couples In Crazy-Cool Costumes Guess Who!

These Hollywood couples have unzipped their day-to-day attire only to dress up in their finest Halloween costumes. All gussied up ... they fully showed OUT, so you better show UP in this little game of "Guess Who!"

Swipe through our gallery of the cutest couples who absolutely nailed their Halloween ensembles, and see if you can guess which celeb duo is on top of their costume game!

Guess to impress, and keep your eyes peeled as you embark on Lover's Lane, where you'll stumble upon A-list pairings dressed up in all the classics, like "Sailor Moon," "Home Alone," "Barbie" and lots more!