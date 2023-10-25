Sean McVay's Son Born, Rams Announce Arrival With 'Transactions' Tweet

Sean McVay's officially a new father ... and as the head coach expected, his son was NOT born on a gameday!!!

The Rams announced baby McVay's birth came on Wednesday afternoon ... using a hilarious tweet to reveal that McVay's wife, Veronika Khomyn, delivered little Jordan John McVay successfully.

"LA Rams Transactions," the message on X read, "• Delivered Jordan John McVay."

The birth comes just a few days after the 37-year-old coach told reporters that his son will not force him to miss a game since the little tyke already knows better than to mess up Sunday football.

"My wife's doing great," McVay said at the time. "I think there was a lot made about me missing a game -- I'm not gonna miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game."

Play video content

McVay met Khomyn in Washington D.C. when he was an assistant coach with the Commanders -- and the two officially went public with their relationship in 2016.

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement ... and now, their family has grown by one!!