Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sean McVay's Son Born, Rams Announce Arrival With 'Transactions' Tweet

Sean McVay Son Is Here!!! ... Rams Announce Birth With Hilarious Tweet

10/25/2023 2:19 PM PT
sean mcvay
Getty

Sean McVay's officially a new father ... and as the head coach expected, his son was NOT born on a gameday!!!

The Rams announced baby McVay's birth came on Wednesday afternoon ... using a hilarious tweet to reveal that McVay's wife, Veronika Khomyn, delivered little Jordan John McVay successfully.

"LA Rams Transactions," the message on X read, "• Delivered Jordan John McVay."

rams tweet sean mcvay and wife Veronika Khomyn

The birth comes just a few days after the 37-year-old coach told reporters that his son will not force him to miss a game since the little tyke already knows better than to mess up Sunday football.

"My wife's doing great," McVay said at the time. "I think there was a lot made about me missing a game -- I'm not gonna miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game."

BABY MCVAY KNOWS BEST

McVay met Khomyn in Washington D.C. when he was an assistant coach with the Commanders -- and the two officially went public with their relationship in 2016.

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement ... and now, their family has grown by one!!

sean mcvay and veronika
Getty

Congrats!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later