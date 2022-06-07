Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Crashed His Wedding, Wants Him Back On Rams

Odell Beckham doesn't need a damn invite to have a good time -- the NFL superstar straight-up crashed Sean McVay's wedding over the weekend ... and the Rams coach loved every second of it!!

McVay got hitched to his longtime GF, Veronika Khomyn, at an incredible ceremony in Beverly Hills ... but while on the "I Am Athlete" Sirius XM radio show, coach explained the guest list was kept pretty short, so only a few current Rams players made the cut.

"So, I just invited the captains from last year's team and then there was a couple of other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with," McVay said on the pod.

But, that didn't stop the free-agent receiver from popping up unexpectedly ... with McVay saying OBJ pulled off his best Owen Wilson/Vince Vaughn and crashed the party.

"Only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding," coach added. "So, O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it that he was still there."

As it turns out, OBJ's appearance came with a cost -- 'cause coach joked the Super Bowl champ now has to re-sign with the Rams this offseason!!

Another interesting note ... McVay says Odell -- who tore his ACL during the Rams' win over the Bengals -- was looking smooth on the dance floor ... even to the point where the team doc had to tell him to chill out.