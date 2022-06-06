Rams Coach Sean McVay Eats Lombardi Trophy Cake At His Wedding

Play video content Instagram / @trentkoch

Two of the best moments in Sean McVay's 2022 have now featured a Lombardi Trophy ... 'cause just four months after he lifted the prize at the Super Bowl, he ate a cake in the shape of one at his wedding!

The L.A. Rams head coach finally tied the knot with his longtime model girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, with a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills this weekend ... and, at one point during the proceedings, he got to munch on a Lombardi cake!

The 36-year-old, wearing a sweet white tuxedo, took a big bite out of the pastry -- and then the crowd around him cheered as he fist-pumped.

Play video content Instagram / @a.woods

As for the rest of the wedding, it looked amazing -- Khomyn walked down the aisle in a beautiful white gown, while dozens of guests looked on.

At the reception, McVay and Khomyn danced the night away ... and the two even jumped onstage and sang with the live band.

The good-looking couple met way back when McVay was working for the Commanders ... and she was a student at George Mason University.

McVay proposed to Khomyn in 2019 prior to becoming the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl in February 2022.

"I've watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks," Kohmyn said on IG after the Super Bowl LVI win.

"He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!!"

"I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!"