Rams Coach Sean McVay Engaged to Model Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn

Rams Coach Sean McVay Engaged to Model Girlfriend ... Check Out That Ring!

The Super Bowl ring didn't happen ... but the engagement ring did!!

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay just proposed to his smokin' hot Ukrainian model girlfriend Veronika Khomyn ... and (shocker!) she said YES!

Two have been on vacation in the French Riviera -- where the 33-year-old busted out a diamond ring the size of Veronika's knuckle and popped the question.

"Can't wait to call him my husband," Khomyn said.

Sean and 29-year-old Veronika started dating somewhere around 2011 ... when she was a student at George Mason University in Virginia and he was an assistant coach on the Washington Redskins.

Since then, the two have been super tight ... she moved out to L.A. with him when he took the job to coach the Rams. They live together in a home in the San Fernando Valley.

... and now they're gonna get married! Congrats!