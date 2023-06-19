Sean McVay And Wife, Veronika Khomyn, Announce Pregnancy

Sean McVay had an extra special Father's Day ... 'cause the L.A. Rams head coach and his wife, Veronika Khomyn, just announced he's going to be a daddy later this year -- and it's a boy!!

The couple shared the big news on Sunday ... showing off Veronika's growing baby bump and pictures of her sonogram.

The Super Bowl-winning coach will have his hands full this season ... as the new arrival is slated to come during the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

"Guess who’s becoming a dad this football season! 🥰," Veronika said on Instagram. "Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we’re so excited to meet him and love on him."

"I can’t believe he’s been growing in my belly for 5 months already."

Sean and Veronika's adorable pup even got in on the photo shoot... wearing a bandana that read, "I thought I was the baby!"

The longtime couple first met in Washington, D.C. when McVay was working with the now-Commanders ... and they went public with their relationship in 2016.

They got hitched at a star-studded wedding in 2022.