Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'The Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Charged With DWI in Near-Fatal Car Crash

'Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Charged With DWI ... Months After Fiery Car Crash

10/31/2023 10:14 AM PT

"The Challenge" star Nelson Thomas has officially been charged with DWI for his near-fatal car crash from earlier this year.

nelson thomas hospital

Thomas was hit with the misdemeanor charge at the end of September in Texas, according to docs obtained by TMZ ... and officers said he had "bloodshot, glassy eyes" as he explained to them that another car had swerved in front of him before the crash.

Nelson Thomas
Austin Mug Shots

The docs say Thomas told cops he "only had 2-3 mixed alcoholic drinks," but officers claimed Thomas had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath" while being treated for injuries at the hospital.

SplashNews.com

Cops say a blood test done while at the hospital came back with a BAC of .178 -- which kicked up his charge to Class A misdemeanor.

3/14/23
PULLED FROM THE WRECKAGE

As we reported, Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn and a few others helped pull Thomas out of the fiery vehicle back in March while driving by in an Uber, likely saving his life. Thomas later thanked K.J. for the heroic assist.

Nelson Thomas Injuries
Launch Gallery
See The Gruesome Injuries Launch Gallery

He also shared some pics of himself from the hospital, showing gnarly cuts and burns on his body ... and his GoFundMe was met with a ton of love and cash from fans and fellow reality TV stars like Corey Lay, Mark Long, and Tori Deal.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later