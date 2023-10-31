TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Spurs Responses from Atlanta Restaurateurs

Atlanta's food scene has been under the microscope since a viral food critic came to town with bad reviews -- and now, some of these places are promising change.

Keith Lee, who has a massive TikTok following and whose food reviews have turned small, unseen businesses into out-the-door favorites brought his talents to the ATL last week -- and had a lot to say.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He did a number of video reviews ... and a good handful of them actually ended up being retrospectives into how difficult it turned out to be to order takeout at a bunch of well-known/popular establishments in town. His stops included The Real Milk & Honey, and Kandi Burruss's Old Lady Gang restaurant -- both experiences, he says, left him without food.

Apparently, there are a ton of "rules" Keith says he and his family had to go through to even place an order or to be seated -- stemming from what he characterizes as bad customer service -- and since calling these places out ... a lot of folks have chimed in to agree.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the aftermath of these reviews -- and amid all the discourse that's followed -- there seems to be a consensus ... it's kinda difficult to dine in Atlanta, and for no real good reason, either.

Play video content

Kandi addressed part of Keith's critique -- the fact he and his crew couldn't easily order takeout -- and said her restaurant puts the focus and resources on those who eat in. However, she didn't address his claim he was only offered a table because of his name.

In any case ... Kandi welcomes him back and hopes she and the OLG team can get another shot. The folks who own The Real Milk & Honey (which is a franchised restaurant) took a slightly different approach ... but ultimately landed with a bit of a clarification/apology too.

After one of the RMH honchos reportedly torched Keith on a local radio station -- in trying to defend his restaurant's stringent practices -- the restaurant itself issued a lengthy statement Tuesday ... seemingly admitting to being in the wrong.

The corporate account says they've done some soul-searching over the course of this week-long saga ... and now, The Real Milk & Honey is vowing to tweak how they operate.

Play video content

They don't exactly say what's in store -- but it appears Keith's review made 'em think twice.

BTW, this whole chapter took over part of the Internet for a good several days ... and it got some big-time celebs weighing in on the supposed Atlanta food scene "problem" -- including Cardi B, who in no uncertain terms sided with Keith ... and thanked him for exposing it.