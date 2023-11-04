Offset Says Next Album Dropping Feb. 2024, Hints at Collab with Oldest Son

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset isn't wasting time, or the momentum he built from his recently released "Set It Off" album ... he tells TMZ Hip Hop he's bringing some heat to February by dropping another one!!!

We linked up with Offset in Bev. Hills outside Mulberry Street Pizzeria, and he hopped out the van to shoot the latest updates with us, including some family collabs.

His eldest son Jordan has been working diligently behind the scenes to earn his place in the production world, and if we're connecting the right dots ... that could score him a credit on his dad's next album!!!

Offset said they were planning to drop something Friday, but apparently, they needed to tweak a few things. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Meanwhile, his "Set It Off" nabbed a Top 5 spot on the Billboard 200 when it launched back in October with a star-studded party ... cohosted by his loving wife Cardi B!!!

