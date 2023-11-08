Canadian Couple Welcomes Enormous Child into the World

A Canadian woman had a "whoa baby" moment after giving birth to her little boy, who turned out to be ENORMOUS!!!

Late last month, Britteney Ayres pushed out her 14-pound, 8-ounce infant measuring precisely 21.65 inches at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Ontario. She and her husband, Chance, named their fifth child, Sonny, who is more than double the size of an average tot.

Sonny, who was delivered by cesarean section, is already shattering records, scoring the highest birth weight of any baby at the hospital since 2010.

The couple was so excited they went on Good Morning America to talk all about their new bundle of joy.

This Canadian couple welcome a 14-pound, 8-ounce baby boy into their family! ❤️😮https://t.co/sFs1y6Gpgh pic.twitter.com/A1W7VQECod — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2023 @GMA

Chance said, "Never in our wildest dreams did we think he'd be that big," while Britteney called Sonny a "blessing." She added that she was happy to be at home with her "good support system" after her stay in the hospital.

Sonny will now get to hang out with his four other siblings: Chance, 6, Everett, 5, Lucky, 3, and older sister, Marigold, 1.