Kel Mitchell Released from Hospital, On Road To Recovery

"Good Burger" and "Kenan & Kel" star Kel Mitchell is now at home and on the road to recovery after his mysterious hospitalization ... something he's calling "genuinely frightening."

Kel broke his silence about the ordeal Wednesday night, saying on Instagram, "Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes" -- adding, "The scare was real, but so was the support."

The 45-year-old goes on to say, "With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family" ... and he's shouting out all the folks who wished him well while spending time at the hospital.

Fans have been sounding off in the comments ... wishing him well, and asking what happened to land him in the ER -- but he's staying silent for the time being.

TMZ broke the story, Kel was admitted into a Los Angeles-area hospital Tuesday night, coming in through the facility's emergency room. We're told he appeared alert when he arrived.