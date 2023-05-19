'Good Burger 2' Filming with Kenan and Kel, First Look at Sequel Set

"Good Burger" is returning to the big screen with OG stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell ... and we nabbed an early look at the new production's set as filming gets underway.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the sequel "Good Burger 2" started shooting Thursday in North Providence, RI around 8 AM, and it's obvious the set designers put a lot of work into recreating the look of the classic '90s flick.

We're told production completely transformed a vacant Friendly's ice cream shop ('memba those?) into the new Good Burger joint.

The joint was originally painted red, but that all changed about 2 weeks ago when production gave the shop a major facelift ... just after notifying local businesses.

Sources say the crew went in and did a full paint job, added window decals and more. They even built a concrete wall in the parking lot, before finishing it off with some spray paint.

And, now it's time to get all that hard work on camera -- we're told they've been filming all this week ... with the cast and crew shooting a scene involving some actors at the graffiti wall.