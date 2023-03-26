Kel Mitchell -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Kel Mitchell's looks over the years are "all that" and more!

Striped uniform and all ... Here is an 18-year-old version of the Nickelodeon star in all his "Good Burger" glory back in 1997 (left). This was three years after he started his acting career on Nickelodeon's "All That."

And, 26 years later, the handsome and scruffy actor recently hit up Jimmy Fallon with his TV partner in crime Kenan Thompson where they broke the news "Good Burger 2" is in the works!

He may be bringin' back the orange soda after all these years, but the question is ...