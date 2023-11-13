Johnny Manziel Would Want Miles Teller To Star In His Biopic

Johnny Manziel's rise to superstardom was nothing short of a movie ... and if Hollywood ever decides to actually turn his story into a real flick, the Heisman winner knows exactly who he wants to play him!!

Of course, Johnny's journey to becoming a household name as a college quarterback was filled with plenty of drama and excitement during his time at Texas A&M -- from partying and arrests to huge victories and hanging out with celebs like Justin Bieber and Drake, the guy couldn't keep out of the headlines if he tried.

Manziel's ups and downs were covered in a popular Netflix documentary ... and given that project's success, it wouldn't be surprising if a studio gives the green light on a feature film about Johnny down the line.

If that day comes, the former NFLer already has a guy in mind to take on the role -- Miles Teller.

"We've met a couple times in L.A. and stuff," Johnny told Broadcast Boys. "It's been talked about before. So, we'll go Miles Teller. It's safe to say."

While Teller is an accomplished actor, it's worth mentioning he's already about 15 years older than Johnny was when he tore it up in College Station ... but hey, it's Hollywood. Stranger things have happened.