Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey After Bad Loss To Broncos
11/14/2023 8:42 AM PT
The Buffalo Bills are shaking up the organization after their embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football -- offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey just got kicked to the curb.
The Bills kept tripping over themselves in their 24-22 loss to the Broncos ... turning the ball over four times and struggling to put up points yet again.
The team decided it was time for a change on Tuesday ... sacking the former quarterback amid his second season as the leader of the offense.
Joe Brady -- who famously had success with Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers in their 2019 national championship season -- will take over for Dorsey.
The Bills were considered Super Bowl contenders at the start of the 2023 season ... but after starting 3-1 and putting up strong numbers on offense, the wheels started to fall off.
Buffalo has since gone 2-4 and now sit several spots out of the last Wild Card spot in the AFC.
The move comes on the heels of quarterback Josh Allen's confidence the offense could turn things around and get back to ballin' ... but it's safe to say the team felt it wasn't gonna happen with Dorsey in charge.