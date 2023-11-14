K Camp Undergoing Throat Surgery to Repair Ruptured Vocal Cord

K Camp's been grinding a little too hard, or too long, in the studio -- he's ruptured his vocal cords, a condition the "Spin the Block" rapper says he's gotta fix by going under the knife.

K Camp broke the sad news to his followers Tuesday, informing them the surgery was happening this week, but the good news is that his condition isn't cancerous.

He consulted the advice of an ENT -- after losing his voice and exhausting every home remedy -- and the doc told him he has a polyp in his throat that's become inflamed.

We're told K Camp won't know the length of his recovery until after surgery on Thursday, and while everyone involved anticipates he'll make a full recovery ... he won't be able to talk until healed.

Camp's been putting in OT this year to put out plenty of music as an indie artist, and even had some pointers for Ice Spice the last time we spoke with him.