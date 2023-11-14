RFK Jr. Responds to Barefoot Plane Photo Debate, Doubles Down on Baring Toes

Play video content

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in the middle of a heated debate around the viral photo of him walking barefoot on an airplane, and his response proves he's keeping 10 toes down on his stance on this issue.

The presidential candidate sent a video response to TMZ -- after seeing the controversy bubble up in our newsroom -- and he tells us it's "inexcusable" for politicians to go barefoot on an airplane and promises to never repeat the same foot faux pas.

Ya gotta see RFK Jr.'s video ... once he finishes his "apology" the camera pans away to show the naked truth -- and while he's not midflight in the video, he is sitting in an airport terminal. 😂

As you know ... the photo going around the internet shows RFK Jr. walking barefoot down a messy airplane aisle. The image was snapped earlier this month on an American Airlines flight from Portland to Dallas when RFK Jr. was sitting in first class.

Conservative commentator Justin Haskins took the now-viral photo, and on his "In The Tank" podcast Haskins claimed there was a bunch of food and debris on the floor as RFK Jr. walked barefoot to the airplane bathroom.

