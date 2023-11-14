Tom Brady Jokingly Wagers Super Bowl Ring On OSU vs. Michigan W/ C.J. Stroud

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady is so confident Michigan will roll over Ohio State in the next couple weeks ... he's betting a Super Bowl ring on it!!!

Well ... kind of.

The seven-time champ and UM alum made the wager with former Buckeyes star C.J. Stroud earlier this week on his "Let's Go!" podcast ... before quickly revealing he was just playing around.

"So," Brady said to the Texans QB on the show as the two signal-callers were bantering about their alma maters, "if Ohio State wins ... how about this, you get one of my Super Bowl rings."

Brady, however, then quickly made it clear he was kidding ... adding, "And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 and all your future years in the NFL."

Stroud played along for a minute, telling the G.O.A.T., "All right, that's a bet. That's a bet," before he said, "I'm not going to take your Super Bowl rings, Tom! I'm not going to lie. That's yours, bro, I want to get my own."

Unclear if the two will ultimately make some sort of wager on this year's rivalry game ... given how confident both guys were when talking about their former squads on the pod.