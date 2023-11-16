Snoop Dogg Says He's Giving Up Smoking After Consulting With His Family

Snoop Dogg says he's giving up the smoke for good ... an activity that's been synonymous with his career since day one -- but, frankly, it's hard to tell if this is legit or not.

The Doggfather shocked his IG followers on Thursday with the PSA ... "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time." On its face, it's a serious announcement ... it ain't 4/1 today.

Fans struggled to wrap their hands around the announcement in the comments -- Snoop without the chronic is like the ying without the yang ... and many figured he was just switching to edibles to keep his lungs clear.

Snoop's quit smoking before -- circa the release of his 2002 "Paid tha Cost to Be da Bo$$" -- but the sabbatical was short-lived as he entered his Snoop Lion era a few years later. He explained this in a sit-down around that time ... saying he simply couldn't quit the ganja.

Ironically his 'Mac & Devin' pal Wiz Khalifa recently announced the complete opposite -- increasing his smoke intake in favor of ditching alcohol altogether.

It may be an uphill battle -- Snoop just recently flicked a pic of his heavily stuffed ashtray less than a week ago ... but maybe he was just preparing for the detox.