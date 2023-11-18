Bill Maher Says Stop Online Circle Jerk, We Don't Need Opinions on Everything

Bill Maher has an interesting take on us Americans -- we have way too many opinions on stuff that doesn't matter, and maybe we should all shut the f*** up.

The "Real Time" host made people think Friday night -- think back just a few decades when we could consume news without making every story a battle cry about something we know little or nothing about.

Bill's got a point ... take Kylie Jenner, who posted she stands with the people of Israel and then almost immediately took that post down. As Bill says, that's kinda the opposite of standing with.

Get this -- 59% of us buy or boycott products based on the company's political or social views ... views that have nothing to do with the product itself. Just ask Anheuser-Busch or Target.

Bill says there's virtue in have NO opinion, because the more we draw lines in the sand, the more divided we become. As BM grouses, Thanksgiving has become a time where family and friends can gather together and fight about Donald Trump.