What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Try not to get "Lost" in THIS "Kingdom" of "Aquaman" hunk Jason Momoa ... who always brings his own flare to the fashion table. Decked out in holes, boots and scarves, it seems the only item he left at home were his stripes!

The actor has been in New York City, gearing up to host this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" and was snapped signaling to the paparazzi in front of a Benz earlier this week in NYC.

Can you capture the changes made to the images? This is your kingdom now!