Donald Trump To Attend Clemson Vs. South Carolina Football Game

Forget Ohio State vs. Michigan ... Donald Trump's got his eyes on attending a different college football game this weekend -- reportedly gearing up to take in South Carolina vs. Clemson on Saturday.

The former POTUS will be in attendance for kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. ... according to multiple reports.

Unclear exactly why he chose the Palmetto Bowl over the huge Buckeyes vs. Wolverines matchup -- or any other big college football game Saturday, for that matter -- although South Carolina governor Henry McMaster said Tuesday he'd welcome No. 45 at the stadium with arms wide open.

Of course, Trump does have a bit of ties to both programs ... South Carolina, after all, voted for him in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections -- while Clemson visited his White House for its two national championship celebrations in 2016 and 2018.

Play video content 01/14/19 TMZSports.com

You'll recall ... one of the Tigers' visits to 1600 Penn. caused a little bit of a stir -- after Trump served the team a grip of fast food. Although the team's QB at the time, Trevor Lawrence, said he loved it.

The South Carolina trip will be Trump's second appearance at a sporting event this month -- he also attended UFC 295 in New York ... where he appeared to be flipped off by Bill Burr's wife.

So, pretty sure that’s Bill Burr’s wife flipping off Donald Trump at the UFC pic.twitter.com/lRMj5sbUWX — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) November 12, 2023 @still_boneless